SCRISOARE DESCHISĂ CĂTRE JUCĂTOARELE ECHPEI DE HANDBAL DIN RÂMNICU VÂLCEA – OPEN LETTER TO THE PLAYERS OF RÂMNICU VÂLCEA HANDBAL TEAM

Dear players of the team from Râmnicu Vâlcea,

When you arrived in our city to play handball, you probably knew that you were coming to a city full of handball fame. Greatest handball players of the world performed here, always applauded and encouraged by thousands of spectators. In the imaginary showcase of Vâlcea handball there are numerous trophies, which show the pride and strength over the years. But above all, you came to a city that loves handball with a passion and also made you real idols. These days are not very good for our handball. The defeat against Rapid led to the resignation of the coach, but also to a shadow over the activity of the SCM club. Your evolution has not been good at all, and everyone is disappointed with your game, also with the results. Sunday is the match against Debrecen and then comes a period where every game becomes important but with great uncertainty over victories. We tell you, that it almost doesn’t matter anymore. What really matters will be your attitude, but also the respect you will show to the people of our city, but also to the club. That’s why we’re asking you: Play for yourself, but it is important to play for Râmnicu Valcea, for all the people who love handball in this city. Get on the floor and show some attitude! Show everything you know best, show will, ambition, desire, show that you are a team! Take with you the victorious spirit of Iryna Glibko, the one who fought and never gave up on victory! And people will applaud you and will love you at the end of the matches, regardless the score!

The people of Râmnicu Vâlcea City